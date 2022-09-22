Since winning their first District 4 double A title in 2015, the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties volleyball team has been on the rise.
They would go on to win five more consecutive district titles before they were dethroned in the 2021 season last year. While the players didn’t take the loss lightly, coach Mitchell Stetter looked upon it as an opportunity of sorts.
“The girls didn’t take it well, but they responded by pushing harder in the off-season.”
This off-season work would turn into hard and technical practices which would then translate into a 3-0 win streak start to their 2022 season this year.
This year, the aim is to keep the zero loss record that the Lady Mounties have maintained over the last few years and reclaim their district championship title again.
The team is hoping to have another shot at making states, but they’ll have to tackle the regular season and districts first.
“The season has been going well so far, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Stetter said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. We’re coming on strong this season and we want to keep that going as long as we can.”
The Lady Mounties have seen a majority of their returning players including All-Tioga County selection prospects Darby Stetter, Alexia Kshir, Megan Spohn, Saige Lehman, Payton Chapel, McKenna Lightner Aubrey Pequignot, and Ella Swingle.
“The chemistry they have on the court together is amazing. I think that’s what makes them so strong. They know they can rely on each other and that they have each other’s backs.”
Schedule
8/30 NPL @ CV 6 p.m.
9/1 vs Williamson 6 p.m.
9/6 NPL @ Troy 6 p.m.
9/8 NPL @ Towanda 6 p.m.
9/10 Union Endicott Tournament 8:30 a.m.
9/14 NPL @ Horseheads 5:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Central Mountain 6 p.m.
9/20 vs Canton 6 p.m.
9/21 vs Corning 5:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Sayre 6 p.m.
9/27 NPL @ Wyalusing 6 p.m.
9/29 vs Athens 6 p.m.
10/4 vs Wellsboro 6 p.m.
10/6 NPL @ NEB 6 p.m.
10/11 NPL @ Athens 6 p.m.
10/13 NPL @ Williamsport 5:30 p.m.
10/15 Horseheads Tournament 8:30 a.m.
10/18 NPL @ Wellsboro 6 p.m.
10/20 vs Troy (Pink Out) 6 p.m.
10/25 vs Towanda 6 p.m.
Roster
Ella Swingle, Aubrey Pequignot, Darby Stetter, Megan Spohn, Alexia Kshir, Reese Barrett, McKenna Lightner, Payton Chapel, Saige Lehman, Rylie Smith