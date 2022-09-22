There have been few coaches in District IV who have made a bigger impact than NP-Mansfield’s Tom Dickinson, but with his retirement, one of his former players and long-time assistants, Chris Olsen, will look to take on his mantle of consistent success for the Panthers.

“I always make the joke that Coach Dickinson has forgotten more football than I’ll ever know,” Olsen said. “He’s meant the world to me, playing for and coaching with him all of these years. So what he has built is great, and there isn’t a need to change anything. We’ll put our wrinkles in and mix things up a bit, but we have been consistent with what we do with the spread offense for the past 10 years.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos