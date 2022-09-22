There have been few coaches in District IV who have made a bigger impact than NP-Mansfield’s Tom Dickinson, but with his retirement, one of his former players and long-time assistants, Chris Olsen, will look to take on his mantle of consistent success for the Panthers.
“I always make the joke that Coach Dickinson has forgotten more football than I’ll ever know,” Olsen said. “He’s meant the world to me, playing for and coaching with him all of these years. So what he has built is great, and there isn’t a need to change anything. We’ll put our wrinkles in and mix things up a bit, but we have been consistent with what we do with the spread offense for the past 10 years.”
Though the coaching has changed for Mansfield, they are lucky enough to have a strong contingent of returners that were impactful in 2021.
The Panthers had some growing pains last year with a relatively young roster but now will have some experience mixed in with some younger players expected to make a major impact.
Some of the key losses for Mansfield include two of the best players in the entire NTL in Gaven Sexauer and Cameron Fabian, but there are plenty of seniors on the offense and defense to replenish their production.
Mansfield will have 11 seniors on the roster in 2022, which also include two former NP-Liberty soccer players in Derek Litzelman and Jackson Brion, who are all expected to make contributions upcoming season.
“We can’t replace guys like those (Sexauer and Fabian), but we can build on our returning seniors and juniors,” Olsen said. “We were able to get some soccer players to come over here and we’re looking for them to do big things.”
One of the biggest names to watch for the Panthers this upcoming season is running back Kohen Lehman, who after splitting carries with Fabian last year, will be handed the lion’s share of touches this year.
Lehman was electric on the ground last year as a junior, toting the rock 160 times for over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns, but will now be the bell-cow back in 2022.
“We are going to lean on Kohen as much as we can,” Olsen said. “He needs to have over 20 carries a game, it’s going to be his backfield for the most part.”
When Lehman touched the ball last year, good things happened.
He was constantly making big plays for the Panthers, and his 5.3 yards-per-carry is a positive sign for Mansfield as they look for him to be the leader on offense.
In the trenches, it will be up to Jacob Johnson to lead the offensive line which had its struggles in 2021, but the senior leader is ready to take on the challenge as one of the players with the most experience up front.
“This will be his fourth year starting for us,” Olsen said. “He has been a starter at least one-way for his entire career.”
His leadership and experience will be imperative for Mansfield as they try to improve on last season and keep their quarterback clean and give Lehman lanes to run.
Under center, Karson Dominick will enter year two as quarterback for the Panthers. After finding his rhythm throughout the course of his freshman year under center, he is now expected to make a big leap in 2022.
“Karson’s a great kid,” Olsen said. “The rapport he’s built with his receiver has been something to see and will help us.”
It will be up to Dominick to find ways to make the most of his weapons and set them up for success this year, and the young quarterback has been exuding confidence during the offseason.
“Karson had a lot of success over the summer in seven-on-sevens,” Olsen said. “It doesn’t always translate into success when it’s 11-on-11 and has pressure when he’s looking to throw, but we are looking to get him out of the pocket a little bit more. We will try to utilize some of these weapons like we have done in the past and rely on the RPO (run, pass, option) system we’ve done so far.”
On the other side of the ball, with the loss of one of the top linebackers in District IV in Sexauer, Lehman will look to lead the group and is their top returning tackler from 2021 with 63.
Lehman was devastating in the backfield, where he recorded eight tackles for loss and was a contstant play disrupter.
The other player to watch on defense will be Johnson, who is looking to improve on his performance from last year, where he racked up 54 tackles.
With a strong group of returners under a new head coach, Mansfield will look to make some noise and compete with the top teams in the league as they try to improve on their 5-6 record and a first-round Disitrict IV playoff exit.
Player Spotlight: Kohen Lehman & Jacob Johnson
Senior leaders look to pace Mansfield run game
The NP-Mansfield Panthers might lose some fire-power on offense from last year, but they will still boast a power run game that will be headed by senior running back Kohen Lehman and senior offensive lineman Jacob Johnson this season.
The combo will be pivotal toward the success of the Panthers’ offense in 2022, with the coaching staff saying that the game plan is to feed Lehman early and often, a task he is more than willing to take on.
“That’s one thing I am looking forward to this year,” Lehman said of getting more carries. “I want to find a rhythm earlier in the game and to get more yards-per-carry later in the game and get ahead of it early.”
Though Lehman split carries with standout graduate Cam Fabian last year, he will now get the majority of the touches, and his strong, thunderous running style should wear down opposing defenses.
Lehman was stellar in 2021, especially in the middle section of the season. He posted three games where he eclipsed 110 yards and had a stretch of five games where he took 67 carries for 563 yards and six touchdowns.
He also averaged 5.3 yards-per-carry, and even though he is a power running back, he has shown the ability to break open huge plays for big gains during his career.
“Yeah, that is one thing I enjoy doing,” Lehman said of breaking off big runs. “With every carry, you’re trying to get your team back up. If you lose yards, you get back up and try and make a big play to get everyone energized again.”
The success of the senior running back will hinge heavily on the play of the line in front of him, who at times struggled last season. Johnson will be expected to lead the group in the trenches on and off the field.
“We have been gelling much better together this season,” Johnson said. “We’re building better as a team. We’ve all been in the weightroom together, lifting and getting better as a unit. I’m hoping to get even better than what we were, and we are going to keep working.”
He also pointed to Dante Stiger as another player to watch for this Panthers unit up front, who is an imposing 230-pound presence at the tackle position.
“He’s a big dude,” Johnson said of Stiger. “He needs to keep working and keep in the weight room, but he has a lot of potential in him. He can be really good. Danil Berguson could be really good too.”
Berguson will be another big body up front for the Mansfield team, and sits at 270-pounds at the guard position.
With some size up front, and a smashmouth running back behind them, the running game will look to feed off each other during the year to keep everyone energized throughout the season.
“We feed off his running style a lot,” Johnson said. “I love it when he runs it straight up through the middle.”
The group has lofty expectations for what their run game could look like in 2022 and will try and put together a strong campaign as a unit as they try and improve on their success in 2021.
“I expect a lot from myself in the run game this year,” Lehman said. “I want to see if I can score a lot of touchdowns, but not just try to hit a home run every play. Just do what I can and try to get yards every time I touch the ball.”
Johnson is more than ready to lead Lehman on that front and is excited to get the season started and open up lanes for his running back to have a productive season.
“I want to open up more ghouls for him to run through as a unit,” Johnson said. “He can easily get through tackles, but with more room, he’ll be able to get a lot further and get more yards for our team. That’s what I like to do.”
Schedule
8/26 @ Towanda
9/1 vs Canton
9/9 vs Troy
9/16 vs Northwest
9/23 @ Muncy
9/30 @ CV
10/7 vs Athens
10/14 vs Sayre
10/21 @ Wyalusing
10/28 @ Wellsboro
Roster
Karson Dominick, Cale Wagner, Sammy Lawrence, Isaiah Kling, Alex Davis, Riley Oakes, Joe Sember, Patrick Youmans, Gabe Bellows, Cooper Shaw, Jackson Brion, George Valentine, Ryan Roupp, Derek Litzelman, Brock Smith, Levi Wolfgang, Jacob O’Day, Kohen Leahman, Luke Kreger, Easton Pequignot, Liam Shaut, Eion Lowry, Ethan Dick, Conner Shuman, Brayden Henson, Gage Kreger, Daniel Sherant, Sklyer Everetts, Bobby Lewis, Jacob Johnson, Jacob D. Johnson, Tyson Kappell, Ashton Demorat, Luke Sexauer, Damion Varner, Caiden Weatherby, Adam Donald, Raiden Wimpelberg, Danil Berguson, Dante Stiger, Ian Snyder, Dawson Johnson, Bryce Route, Connor Chapman, Alex Bentley, Trent Spencer, Cody Hermansen, Charles Aumick
Players to watch
Jacob Johnson, Karson Dominick, Kohen Lehman, Sammy Lawrence, Alex Davis