The North Penn-Masnfield cross country team suffered a big loss with the graduation of two seniors, state qualifying Noah Shedden and district qualifier Ella Farer.
Shedden would place third in the district championship meet and 15th in the PIAA state championship and Farrer placed 35th in the District 4 championship meet.
With these two prospective runners gone, it could spell hard times for the NPM cross country team. Coach Jason Fletcher is fairly certain that won’t be the case though.
“We have a strong returning roster and some promising new faces. We are looking at a great season with high hopes for a good showing at districts and hopefully another trip to the state meet this year,” Fletcher said.
The cross country season for North Penn-Mansfield is a lot of invitationals, which gives the best runners an opportunity to compete against much larger schools that they normally would in District 4. This can help push them to make better times as they run in meets throughout the season.
So even with their losses, the Tigers cross country team is looking to its up-and-comers for another good season this year.
Schedule
9/13 @ Wyalusing
9/20 @ Towanda
9/27 @ Sayre
10/4 @ NEB
10/11 Athens, Canton @ Mansfield
10/18 Coaches Invite @ NEB
Roster
Colton Brion, Brody Burleigh, Carolyn Cherwinski, Carl Cottril, Kyle Earley, Jaci Fairchild, Addison Farrer, Madalyn Farrer, Ara Furry, Nora Furry, Gabriella Gregory, Ian Harer, Jett Harold. Kendelle Holleran, Jay Horvath, Madelynne Johns, Anna Kennedy, Alivia Lisowski, Jude Rohl. Moira Wheeler, Lindsey Wilson, Cedric Miller
Runners to watch
Brody Burleigh, Madalyn Farrer, Jude Rohl