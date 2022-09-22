The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers golf team is on a roll this season with returning players like Andrew Green and Eli Stein helping hold the Tigers in their fourth place Northern Tier League standings with a 10-8 record.
At their opener in Waverly, the North Penn-Mansfield team came in fourth behind Wellsboro by four points. Andy Hermansen and Andrew Green had the two lowest scores for the Tigers and their performance would continue into the season.
Andrew Green won the home meet at Corey Creek with a score of 72 points followed by two golfing students from Athens. Green’s season average is around 82.5 with his personal best being 72 for the season.
Just after the home meet concluded, the NTL golf all-stars player picks were announced. Andrew Green made first team selection.
It’s been a tough season to stay afloat for the Tigers though. The team sits just below Wellsboro in the standings and if they want to have a chance at placing in the top three of the Northern Tier, the Tigers need to really push themselves.
It hasn’t been easy to do though when the green gets flooded out or a sudden thunderstorm cancels practice. The weather has not been kind to any of the Northern Tier teams this season, creating a sort of barricade for the teams on top.
The Tigers prove resilient though, not willing to let a little rain slow them down on their pursuit through the rankings.
Schedule
8/22 @ Wellsboro 1:30 p.m.
9/29 District IV Team @ Williamsport
10/1 District IV Individual @ Williamsport
10/17, 10/18 & 10/19 — PIAA Golf Championships — Blue & White Golf Courses, PSU
Roster
Andrew Green, Andy Hermansen, Tate Strange, Bryanna Johnson, Talon DeAngelo, Danny Harman