The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers golf team is on a roll this season with returning players like Andrew Green and Eli Stein helping hold the Tigers in their fourth place Northern Tier League standings with a 10-8 record.

At their opener in Waverly, the North Penn-Mansfield team came in fourth behind Wellsboro by four points. Andy Hermansen and Andrew Green had the two lowest scores for the Tigers and their performance would continue into the season.

