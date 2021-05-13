The Northern Tioga School Board approved advertising the district’s budget for the 2021-2022 school year at $38,332,951 with no tax increase.
The public can review and comment on the proposed budget at the June 14 board meeting before the board plans to vote on its adoption.
Also at its meeting May 10, the board again discussed water leak damage at Cowanesque Valley High School. The district contracted with Budget Roofing Inc. at the beginning of the school year to replace the school’s roof, but during a rainstorm earlier this year, leaks caused significant damage to several areas.
“Who is paying for this? Are we holding the contractor liable?” asked board member Jean Kohut, later adding, “They’re the ones who made the roof leak.”
Building and Grounds Supervisor Jeremy Freeman said he sought a second opinion from Hunt Engineers, which concluded some of the damage occurred over several years. However, Freeman said the roof contractor verbally agreed to incur costs and labor to install new ceiling tiles in the art room.
According to board members who did a walk-through of the building with Freeman in March, the art room incurred significant damage when water from the roof “rushed down the walls” behind a book case. Another area of concern is in the back of the auditorium.
District Business Manager Kathy VanSchaick said the district still has a $120,000 retainer with the contractor that should cover repairs. The board’s Building and Grounds Committee will meet to further discuss the necessary work and plan of action.
Related to grounds damage, a wind storm a few weeks ago reportedly picked up soccer dugouts and “obliterated” the pole vault pit at Williamson High School, which could cost more than $20,000 to replace. VanSchaick said this has been turned into the district’s insurance company.
Program updates
Also at the meeting, Dan Fie, student services director, said the district’s compliance monitoring with the Bureau of Special Education went very well. He said the district had to submit related polices, procedures, narrative explanations, teacher caseloads and trainings, student files and progress toward goals and surveys from parents, students and teachers.
“We received condemnation for having a good network with area preschool agencies, for establishing a school-based mental health program and for our efforts in establishing a transition counsel for graduating seniors,” said Fie, adding that the transition counsel “allows all area agency folks to gather with our students and explain what programs are available to them after graduation.”
He said the only corrective action the district received was to attempt to lower the percentage of special education students who spend less than 40% of their time in a standard classroom setting. The district’s average has been about 1.5%-2% higher than the state standard, said Fie.
The board also heard from Judy Quick, food services director, about changes to the district’s food programs due to the pandemic. She said they started the school year offering the regular free, reduced and paid meals, but in September, the USDA deemed all students would receive free breakfast and lunch.
The district also implemented online ordering and twice weekly pick-up meal pick-up for elementary students, grab-and-go breakfasts and less student contact when picking items for their lunches. Some schools have lengthened lunch periods, made additional dining spaces, implemented lunch pick-up to eat in the classroom and eliminated things like a vegetable bar and vending machines.
Quick said she’s seen an increase in meals served this year – the normal daily average of 871 breakfasts and 1,155 lunches increased in April to 1,008 breakfasts and 1,300 lunches served daily.
She also said the district will again implement its summer food program June 14-Aug. 13 at six sites: Clark Wood Elementary and Jerome Park in Elkland, Lawrenceville, Tioga, Knoxville and Westfield.
“Last summer, we served 9,000 lunches whereas in past years, 4,000 was a good number,” she said.
Other business
Also at the meeting, the board approved/accepted:
- The retirement of Cheryl Bonham, teacher’s aide at Williamson High School, and the resignation of Alicia Gram, teacher at Cowanesque Valley High School.
- An agreement with Kevin and Charrisse Wilson to provide a therapy dog to the district.
- The NTSD board’s meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Monday; work sessions are 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday. All meetings are broadcast live on YouTube with links available at www.ntiogasd.org/meeting-schedule. To address the board during a meeting, you must register beforehand at the same link.