William Butterfield was named new principal of Williamson High School during a special meeting of the Northern Tioga School Board before its regular work session on Monday, Oct. 25.
Butterfield has served as dean of students at the school and succeeds Kristopher Kaufman, who was recently hired as the district’s principal of academic affairs.
Also at the meeting, the board approved several classified appointments and two guest teachers through the BLaST IU 17 program, which doesn’t charge the district a fee for use.
During the work session after the meeting, Superintendent Diana Barnes said it’s time to start planning how the district will spend the upcoming third wave of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. The district is slated to get around $5 million, 20% of which must go toward learning loss programs.
“Air quality is one thing that comes up in any training we’ve attended on ESSER,” said Barnes. “It’s been awhile since we dealt with those issues in our buildings.”
Jeremy Freeman, building and grounds supervisor, was tasked with finding out which air quality systems in the district are the oldest and may need updating. One board member expressed concern over how air quality could be prioritized at one building over another, but another member said it’s like any other project prioritization the district does every year.
The district sent surveys asking community members to rank suggested ways to spend the funding, along with monies from the American Rescue Plan. The survey is open through Oct. 29 and is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TCFNN3F or in paper copies at any of the school offices.
Also at the work session, Barnes said the district is again hosting district volleyball playoffs, but things might look a little different due to COVID-19.
“Most people are very good about wearing masks, but I’ve seen photos of other sporting events and no one is wearing one,” she said. “When we do the seating, we plan to sit everyone there for each team together so we’re not mixing communities. We will do our best to enforce masks but I don’t want to get into verbal arguments with anyone. We just hope people will respect that.”
The board’s next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and the next work session is 6 p.m. Nov. 22.