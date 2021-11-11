The Northern Tioga school board accepted the collective bargaining agreement with the Northern Tioga Education Association at the board’s meeting Monday, Nov. 8.
The three-year contract covers July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024 and includes an averages 3% pay increase for educators and a base 1.5% increase for extra-curricular leaders. Board member Jean Kohut voted against the agreement.
Also at the meeting, Superintendent Diana Barnes announced that according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s press conference earlier that day, student masking requirements could return to local control as soon as Jan. 17, 2022.
Related to COVID-19, the board voted unanimously to again waive graduation project requirements for the class of 2023.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic still present, we are concerned that many places that have allowed students in the past are no longer allowing students to volunteer,” read a statement from Barnes and Principals Matt Sottolano and William Butterfield asking for the waiver. “Also, over the past two years, students have to been able to earn the 120 hours of job shadowing experience. We would like to train the 20-hour service project position as a credit option for students.”
Kris Kaufman, principal of Academic Affairs, updated the board on the status of several grants. He said the first wave of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding has been closed out, and that he submitted the fund adjustment for ESSER II to the Department of Education that day.
The district is slated to get $4.2 million from ESSER III after 20% that has to be used for learning loss programs. The funding hasn’t yet been allocated, but the board discussed at its last meeting using it to improve the district’s air quality systems. District Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Jeremy Freeman said he’s working on cost assessments for that.
Kaufman said he’ll submit $37,000 from Additional Targeted Support and Improvement funding that has to be set aside once that function is working on PDE’s website, expected Nov. 12.
Details are still being worked out for another $290,000 for learning loss programs, different from the ESSER III set aside, said Kaufman. The district is also slated to receive another $58,000 for summer school over the next three summers.
Kaufman also said he and Clark Wood Principal Jess Millard are working with Sue Sticklin of the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health on an after school program to get students involved with local community organizations. The district plans to apply for a grant to cover the salary of a program coordinator.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Accepted the retirement of Sharen Hardt, cafeteria aide at Westfield Elementary, and the resignations of Mary Faber, special education teacher at CV High and Karen Carlin, discipline study hall monitor at Williamson High.
- Announced executive sessions were held after the Oct. 25 meeting and both before and after the Nov. 8 meeting for personnel and legal matters.
- Announced the next board meetings are a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.