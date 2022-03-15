Northern Tioga School District had a full slate of business at its March 14 school board meeting.
The board honored several Students of the Month: Terrine Stratton, Williamson High School; Robyn Cummings, Williamson Middle School; Makalah Graves, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Mason Wunderlich, R.B. Walter Middle School; Braelynn Balada, Clark Wood Elementary School; and Amiyah Miles, Westfield Area Elementary School.
March is Music in Our Schools month. The board recognized the many students who have advanced this past season to district, regional and state band and chorus. The Williamson High School Jazz Band, directed by Eric Lavelle, performed at the meeting.
Roy Vargeson of Westfield requested space in the Elkland High School gym for local senior citizens to play pickleball. The players currently meet at a small space in Elkland.
“We have 15 to 20 players on one court here in Elkland now,” said Vargeson.
Currently only four people can play at a time. Vargeson, who travels to Wellsboro, Ulysses and Elmira to play, emphasized the physical and mental benefits of pickleball to the board.
The board agreed that although scheduling in any district school building can be challenging, they would try to arrange time and space for the senior pickleball players.
In other news, the district has received two sizable grants from the Tabor Foundation
The first, for $10,000, will benefit the shoe program, which provides new shoes to area students. The second grant of $32,000 will benefit the backpack program, which provides students with food and other needed supplies.
“This will fund the backpack program for the next yer and a half,” said Clark Wood Elementary Principal Jess Millard.
Millard voiced special appreciation for Sue Sticklin of the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health for her help in securing these grants.
Also discussed was the possibility of securing a PaSmart grant, which is provided by the Commonwealth to support STEM, computer science and other vocational training.
Kris Kaufman, principal of academic affairs and Superintendent Diana Barnes outlined the program for the board.
NTSD and partnering districts, Wellsboro and Southern Tioga, will apply for $500,000 grant to enable the three districts to offer vocational study opportunities in a hybrid online/in person model.
“STSD would focus on IT, WASD on healthcare programs and we would focus on agriculture and construction,” said Kaufman.
Students interested in a program not offered at their school could attend another school to achieve their desired certification. Funding for transportation would be included.
This program would enable students to earn “seals” on their diploma designating competence in one of the above areas of study.
“This would track graduates with specific skills and, after graduation, employers could find them,” Kaufman said.
“The three districts have never come together like this,” said Barnes. “We need to talk about this if we want to educate a workforce that will stay in the county.”
Develop Tioga is managing the program and assisting in grant writing and IU17 is handling finances.
Building and Grounds Supervisor Jeremy Freeman reported that he recently walked the district’s baseball and softball fields with the district’s field specialists.
Proposed repairs and improvements include fixing the third base line at the Cowenesque field and re-doing the pitcher’s mound at Elkland. The Williamson field needs improvements on the field surface, the batter boxes, the baselines and the pitcher’s mound.
Repairs and improvements will occur before the season starts if possible and may continue after season’s end if scheduling and games interrupt work.