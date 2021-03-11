Several Northern Tioga School District teachers and staff are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 next week.
“The state chose to vaccinate educators as part of the next group and sites have been set up across the state,” Superintendent Diana Barnes told the school board at its meeting Monday, March 8. “We were assigned a site along with Southern Tioga, Wellsboro, Canton and Troy.”
Barnes said she sent a survey to more than 200 district staff, teachers, coaches, substitutes and other employees, with 171 interested in getting vaccinated.
“Our district was allotted 131 vaccines, so I turned in a list of names prioritized according to state guidelines,” said Barnes. “Thirty-nine names are on standby, but not all districts may need their allotted slots. There might be a second round in March but I’m not sure yet.”
She said all those on the first-round list should have received an email with instructions to register for a time slot.
Barnes also told the board Williamson High School had been reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for allegations of students, staff and administrators not wearing face masks properly or at all.
She said after requiring “extensive information,” such as the school’s mask signage, public postings and communications to staff, PDE deemed the district is adhering to guidelines and no further action is required.
Related to the district’s response during COVID-19, the board heard from Chris Collum, Northern Tioga Educator’s Association president, who again requested clarification on procedures for remote learning days.
“Due to some slight inconsistencies between buildings, we had many questions from our professional staff,” he said, adding that it wasn’t clear whether a recent remote day was considered a Flexible Instruction Day.
“The most common question was the purpose or reason for attendance if professionals can do this from home.”
Barnes clarified to this newspaper after the meeting that the district has not used any FID days, which must be applied for through the state.
“We’re asking for the district’s policy in writing as we’ve requested this more than once,” Collum said at the meeting, adding he was told conversations related to that policy or procedure “were private between the board and cannot be shared with us.”
The board did not discuss or take action on Collum’s request.