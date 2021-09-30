The Northern Tioga School Board is considering a new way to secure substitutes teachers. ESS, a staffing solutions company, made a presentation to the board at its work session Monday, Sept. 27.
“The big question is, what happens to your current subs?” said KC Schiller, vice president of business development with ESS. “The answer is absolutely nothing. We’re going to hire every single of your subs that you want us to.”
Schiller said under the proposed contract, substitute teachers would be employees of ESS with health, dental and vision insurance available. ESS charges a 33% markup over what the district pays substitutes, but only for those they actually place in classrooms. NTSD currently pays subs $100 per day, meaning ESS would charges the district $133.
However, using ESS would mean the district doesn’t have to pay into the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, for those substitutes, said District Business Manger Kathy VanSchaick. She said there isn’t a clear way to know if the district would save money going this route.
Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes noted at a previous board meeting that the contract ESS presented would make it the district’s “exclusive” provider of substitute teachers. Barnes said the district’s solicitor, Christopher Lantz, expressed concern about that and is looking into it.
Schiller said ESS contracts with seven school districts in Tioga and Bradford counties, including Southern Tioga and Wellsboro, where they have an average fill-rate of about 86%. ESS has 229 active substitute teachers based in Tioga County, including a few already working in NTSD, and Schiller said ESS is focused on recruiting more.
When asked how often principals aren’t able to fill substitute spots, CV Principal Matt Sottolano said, “About 50% of the time, we’re down one teacher. Last week a teacher got tested [for COVID]. Thankfully they came back negative after five days, but three of those five days we didn’t have a sub.”
The other principals agreed they often face substitute shortages and some have resorted to pulling aides who have teaching certifications to fill in.
“I say do it,” said Kristopher Kauffman, principal at Williamson High School, after the presentation.
Clark Wood Elementary Principal Jess Millard agreed. “We have to do something. We can pay people more, but they’re [ESS] offering benefits. If they have 200 subs locked in Tioga County, we’re missing out on them besides the ones we already have access to because we have relationships with them.”
Barnes expressed three concerns: the exclusivity clause in the contract; that school retirees working as subs in the district won’t want to go through the ESS hiring and training process; and that the district will be able to maintain its own in-house process for hiring long-term substitutes.
These issues and other questions will be brought to ESS and/or Lantz, and the board expects to make a decision at an upcoming meeting. The board meets next at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the district building in Elkland.