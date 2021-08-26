The Northern Tioga School Board appointed Ben Howe to fill a vacant position on the board at a special meeting Monday, Aug. 23.
Superintendent Diana Barnes said the board received two letters of interest for the seat after Ian McLaughlin resigned. Howe will represent region three consisting of Knoxville and Westfield boroughs and Brookfield, Clymer, Deerfield and Westfield townships.
Howe will serve until the end of the seat’s term, Nov. 30, but can run as a write-in in the November election. Barnes noted that McLaughlin’s name will still appear on the ballot, and if elected, he would have to turn down the position and the board would again appoint a replacement.
Also at the special meeting, held before the regularly scheduled work session, the board approved an edit to the physical examination policy. Barnes said the board will pay for employees’ physical exams if they’re required to have one, not at the expense of the employee as the policy originally stated.
During the work session, Barnes said she and principals had a meeting with ESS, a staffing solutions company that submitted a contract to provide the district with substitute teachers.
“I sent the contract to Chris Lantz (district solicitor), and there are a couple things he’s hesitant about,” said Barnes, adding that the contract states ESS would be the “exclusive” provider of subs to the district.
District Business Manager Kathy VanSchaick said ESS would charge 33% over the district’s $100 daily rate for subs. However, she said since the subs would technically be ESS contractors, the district would no longer have to pay in to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System or social security and wouldn’t have to submit their W2 forms.
“The problem is, we have retried people willing to substitute, but we don’t know if they’ll want to go through that company,” said Barnes.
Kris Kaufman, Williamson High School principal, said the system would ideally give the district a larger pool of substitutes and would save the district from recruiting and hiring themselves. However, the contract says there’s no guarantee ESS can fill every substitute need.
Barnes said Southern Tioga and Wellsboro school districts use ESS and that she’d follow up with those superintendents about their experience.
Health & Safety plan
Barnes announced that per requirements for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, the district’s health and safety plan is posted on the district’s website at www.ntiogasd.org/ntsd-covid-19-information.
The plan outlines other steps the district will take to deal with COVID-19, including social distancing, handwashing, cleaning, symptom-screening and quarantining.
Barnes expanded on the face mask in a post on the district’s Facebook page: “The district has taken the position that individuals may make the choice concerning face coverings. The district will continuously monitor the situation, all guidance that is provided and adjust as needed. The district will abide by all required mandates. Concerning the busing of children, the CDC has mandated that masks must be worn on public transportation. Busing of school children is considered public transportation, thus face masks must be worn while on NTSD buses.”