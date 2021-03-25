Northern Tioga School District could get another $5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants soon.
“We don’t know the exact amount yet,” Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes told the school board at its work session Monday, March 22. “We do have quite a bit of freedom with this grant, but it’s important we don’t use it on recurring expenses. It is a one-time deal and then it ends.”
The ESSER grants, provided to schools in each state through the U.S. Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, have been released in waves.
The district used $442,750 in ESSER I grants received in May 2020 on remote learning expenses. The district received $2,666,102 in ESSER II grants in January, which will pay for course/credit recovery and tutors/teachers. Students in grades K-6 usually needing summer school will be offered course recovery with tutors during the school day and grades 7-12 will receive credit recovery with NTSD teachers during the summer as normal.
The ESSER III funds aren’t earmarked yet, but Barnes said one possibility is equipment requested by schools.
Also in district spending, District Business Manager Kathy VanSchaick reported updates with the 2021-2022 budget, which must be adopted by June 30:
- Based on a new property tax assessment from the county, if taxes aren’t raised, the district will receive $24,000 in new tax revenue. Raising taxes to the allowed index would result in $439,000 in new tax revenue. It was noted NTSD did not raise taxes for the 2020-2021 school year.
- The proposed budget includes doubling the district’s cyber school budget to $650,000.
- The district’s insurance decreased from 5.9% ($297,000) to 5.7% ($289,000).
- The Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System raised its retirement rate, resulting in a $68,000 for NTSD. VanSchaick added the district received five letters of intent to retire, but one has been withdrawn.
- A salary increase for administrative and Act 93 and support staff will be $151,000. The professional contract is still under negotiation, so that amount is unknown at this time.
The school board’s building committee met with Cowanesque Valley Principal Matt Sottolano and Jeremy Freeman, district building and grounds supervisor, to tour CV and inspect water damage to the roof. The group is now working on a list of exact areas and needs for repairs.
Along with those repairs, the maintenance requests include fencing to go along the stairway between two buildings at CV, a new maintenance equipment trailer, a front mower and a snow plow for tractors and a scissor lift to work on the ceilings at all school gyms. Freeman said it would cost more to fix the current lift than to purchase a new one. The old one extends 20 feet, but the new one’s 26-foot extension would allow better access to the ceilings, he said.