The Northern Tioga School District re-approved its health and safety plan during its reorganizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 1, as required every six months to be eligible for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
No changes were made to the plan, which Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes said still calls for the district to follow masking recommendations/requirements from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Department of Health. That means unless the state’s masking mandate is found unconstitutional during court appeals Dec. 8, the school will continue to require masking.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved the district’s 2022-23 tax rate, based on the Act 1 Index. The approved rate of 5%, or .9230 mills, is the maximum the district can raise taxes, if the board chooses to do so. District business manager Kathy VanSchaick said this is the highest rate the district has seen in recent years, increasing from 4.4% for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Appointed Ben Howe to fill a two-year term on the board. Howe was appointed to the board in August after Ian McLaughlin resigned. However, McLaughlin still appeared on the November election ballot and garnered enough votes, requiring board to appoint a replacement.
- Appointed Julie Preston as board president, Ed Bonham as board vice president, Jolene Meisner as Pennsylvania School Board Association’s liaison, and VanSchaick as primary Tioga TCC voting delegate with Barnes and Alyson Yerrick as the first and second alternates.
- Recognized students of the month: Cameron Reese, Williamson High School; Thomas Bomba, Williamson Middle School; Michael Sipps, Cowanesque Valley High School; Hunter Simonds, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Lela Lundy, R.B. Walter Elementary School; Genevieve Fleming, Clark Wood Elementary School; and Owen Buck, Westfield Elementary School.
- Accepted the resignations of Liz Tracy, instructional aide
- at R.B. Walter Elementary School; Yvonne Matincheck, cafeteria aide at R.B. Walter Elementary/Williamson High School; Jean Reigel, cafeteria aide at Clark Wood Elementary School; and Lisa West, teacher at Williamson High School.
- Approved two new courses for 11th and 12th graders at Williamson High School — sanitation and introduction to baking. The courses are dual enrollment with Penn College, which count toward one option of the state’s new graduation requirements. Students enrolled in the sanitation course can also earn a ServSafe certification, a professional industry certificate that can be used as another graduation requirement.
- Announced the board’s next regular meeting is Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. and the next work session is Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.