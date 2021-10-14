Northern Tioga School board recognized students, board members and school programs making a positive difference for the district during its meeting Monday, Oct. 11.
Students of the Month for October are William Gehman, Williamson High School; Eros Toombs, Williamson Middle School; Daniel White, Cowanesque Valley High School; Blake Barley, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Nathaniel Gehman, R.B. Walter Elementary School; Jalen Graves, Westfield Area Elementary School; and Ella Krise, Clark Wood Elementary School.
Also at the meeting, Ronald Cole, Pennsylvania School Board Association Section 3 advisor, presented certificates for PSBA’s Honor Roll of School Board Service to Kim Strauser for 16 years of service on the board and to Greg Cummings for eight years.
Barnes commended several programs helping students, such as a shoe bank held recently at Clark Wood Elementary School.
Clark Wood Principal Jess Millard said community support and donations have kept the shoe bank going so students in need can get a new pair of shoes. He also said this year, the backpack lunch program resumed, and recently gave out backpacks to 150 students.
Barnes also said CV Closet, a program run by students at Cowanesque Valley High School, offers donated items to fellow students free of charge and no questions asked. Barnes said they have recently received requests for pillows, pillow cases, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Anyone wishing to donate items should contact the school.
“When you stop and think what we do beyond education, it’s so heartwarming and awesome that people step up,” said Barnes. “It really speaks to the character of our district.”
Masking concerns
During public comment, the board heard from two parents who still aren’t happy with the face mask mandate handed down from the state.
“You guys pushed this mask thing, but apparently it’s not working because you’ve had three positive cases,” said Joshua Shumack, who has two young boys in the district. “We would like some answers. We haven’t heard a word on what all the parents said last time [Sept. 13 board meeting].”
Shumack reiterated that his sons have trouble breathing with masks and no longer want to go to school. He said if keeping them home due to that isn’t an excused absence, he plans to homeschool them.
Lori Lockett, who has children at both Williamson and Cowanesque Valley, commented that her kids attended summer camp where masks weren’t mandated and “no one got sick. It’s funny how these masks started and now COVID cases with kids are popping up.”
She used the rest of her allotted comment time to play a recording of a Pennsylvania Senator’s comments on the masking mandates.
Other business
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved moving the majority of the district’s phone service from Met-Tel and Frontier to BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and Spectrum, with an expected savings of at least $1,000-$1,500 a month.
- Accepted the resignations of Tammy Grega, teacher at R.B. Walter Elementary School; Jessica Kachur, cafeteria aide at R.B. Walter Elementary/Williamson High School; and Tonia Champlain, cafeteria aide at R.B. Walter Elementary/Williamson High School.
- Approved establish ing a student activity account for the Military Club at Cowanesque Valley High. Jean Kohut voted in opposition.
- Announced the next board meetings are a work session at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and a regular meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 8.