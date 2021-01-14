The Northern Tioga School Board learned that educators are one of the groups next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Tioga County.
“Jim Nobles of the COVID Task Force said each county decides how that process will go and they’ve decided educators that are teaching kids all day are right up there,” said District Superintendent Diana Barnes at the board’s virtual meeting Jan. 11. “It’s my understanding that Laurel and Guthrie will be giving vaccines for educators in the county and UPMC is focusing on first responders.”
Barnes said when she learns more, she’ll pass the information to eligible district employees.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Heard from Jeremy Freeman, district building and grounds supervisor, that about 2,000 to 3,000 square feet are left on Cowanesque Valley High School’s roofing project. Freeman also said Westfield Elementary’s building automation system is up and running and Elkland Elementary’s is almost complete. The automation systems allow the front door to be opened remotely from the office when someone buzzes in.
- Approved the retirement of Karen Simonetti, teacher at Westfield Elementary, effective Jan. 15.
- Approved hiring Brittany Warren as a long-term substitute at Westfield Elementary, effective Jan. 19.
The next regular meeting of the school board is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. A work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. All meetings are broadcast live on YouTube until further notice with links available at www.ntiogasd.org/meeting-schedule. Anyone wishing to address the board during the meeting is required to register beforehand at the above link.