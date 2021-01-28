Northern Tioga is having issues with cyber charter students not attending classes, which is further flamed by COVID-19. The school board discussed the matter at its work session Jan. 25.
“We have had kids who have stopped everything and we don’t hear from them, both elementary and high school,” said Amy Coots, principal of academic affairs. “Some of these kids are very difficult to locate. It’s definitely a problem when you’re trying to engage through email and phone calls, and they just don’t answer.”
Coots said the district has had this issue since implementing the Northern Tioga Academy cyber charter school in the 2016-2017 school year. She said the district is currently surveying academy participants to help find solutions, including ways to encourage more participation or for the most at-risk students to transfer back to in-person learning.
“We’re obviously looking at the ones who don’t come back and at how we can provide a quality education,” said District Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes. “When we have truancy issues to deal with, it’s a fine line. We try not to push too hard because that could push them further away, but at same time, we want to see them get the work done.”
Coots acknowledged that outside cyber schools have similar issues, and that the district is also concerned about the progress of 82 such students. The district foots the bill for students in the district who attend outside cyber charter schools.
She said another issue is tracking students if they move, and that it hasn’t been easy getting the outside cyber school bill in the hands of the correct school district.
Barnes said that a student’s family declared they were homeless, but had actually moved to another school district. It’s unclear if Northern Tioga is still paying that student’s cyber charter bill or even if the student is still attending those classes.
Coots also told the board there’s been significant shifts in students attending in-person versus remote classes, which are different than the full-time online academy. At Williamson High School, 90 students are enrolled in the remote option, known as “Option 2.”
“Option 2 allowed us to socially distance more and get more kids out of the building,” said Kris Kaufman, principal at Williamson.
However, educators are still concerned about the learning and status of some of these students.
“The students that are more academically inclined, it’s going very well. This is a system they can learn in and do well,” said Matt Sottolano, principal at Cowanesque Valley High School of remote learning options. “It’s the at-risk students we have trouble with, whether in the Academy or Option 2.”
Other business
District Business Manager Kathy VanSchaick reported that she reached out to other school district business managers in the area and found none are extending the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. FFCRA required certain employers to offer paid sick leave or family medical leave relating to COVID-19 through the end of 2020.
“There’s not one district choosing to extend it. They’re offering other options such as accumulative time, but not allowing sick days for quarantine or travel,” she said, adding that the board would have to vote at a regular meeting to extend FFCRA for employees.
Jeremy Freeman, district building and grounds supervisor, updated the board on the new secure entrances project at all three elementary schools. He said the electrician should finish Elkland and possibly Westfield at the end of this week, allowing the schools’ secretaries to move back to their front office desks, where they’ll operate the secure entrances. He said there are still a few issues to work out with Williamson’s entrance.