The Northern Tioga School Board again heard from the district’s Educator’s Association about teacher attendance during Flexible Instruction Days.
Chris Collum, NTEA president, asked the board at its Feb. 8 online meeting, “Do teachers need to report on FID days in inclement weather?”
The NTEA has previously expressed concerns about teachers’ attendance during FIDs, offered when in-person teaching can’t occur so districts can still meet the required 180 days of instruction per school year. This year, the district has occasionally implemented FIDs instead of regular snow days.
“We are fully aware the world moves on when there’s a snow day,” said Collum. “However, there’s been a transformation in education, part of this being FID days.”
Collum said he acknowledges that in-person teaching is most effective, but that when students are home, teachers are also able to do their work from home. He said this is already happening; teachers are using online platforms and tools to engage with students and post instructional videos, worksheets, assessments, quizzes and more.
He said he uses Google Classroom to schedule items to post for his classes, which students are alerted to on their cell phones. He uses the online app Remind to communicate with students at any time they need assistance, including weekends and evenings.
“So, the question is, why show up for work when students are home? One argument is making sure teachers are accountable. Principals used to do that by doing in-classroom observations,” said Collum. “Now, the principal is part of every one of my classes, can see every post and every piece of communication with students. It’s like having a principal in the classroom at all times.”
Collum said another argument is that taxpayers expect teachers to be in the classroom.
“If that’s the case, maybe FIDs aren’t the way to go,” he said. “This has been a learning process for all of us. But can we function at home when students are home? Absolutely. We’re already doing it.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Received a thank you video and letters for the board’s dedication to the district from Williamson High School students in Lenore Schmitt’s government class.
- Approved temporarily suspending the graduation requirement of community service hours as a graduation requirement. At its last work session, the board discussed that many places or organizations where students completed their hours have not been open due to COVID.
- Accepted the resignation of Peggy Short, family and consumer science teacher at Williamson High School, effective Jan. 15.
- Approved two new courses – Hospitality and Design for grades 10-12 and Weight Training and Fitness for grades 11-12.
The next regular meeting of the school board is 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. A work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. All meetings are broadcast live on YouTube with links available at www.ntiogasd.org/meeting-schedule. Viewers must register before if they wish to address the board.