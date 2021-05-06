The Northern Tioga School Board is contemplating how to close a $2 million deficit in its 2021-2022 budget.
“We could cut programs, furlough staff or raise taxes,” said Kathy VanSchaick, district business manager, at the board’s work session April 26.
VanSchaick said the original deficit of $2.5 million was reduced to $2.1 million by using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants to cover about $61,000 in equipment expenses and about $440,000 of the total $650,000 cost of the Northern Tioga Academy. The reassessed tax base also brought in additional revenue; an elementary school teacher position was absorbed and the district updated its staff and student enrollment to reduce costs.
VanSchaick further recommended to realign current staff to fill upcoming retirements and long-term substitutes for a savings of about $683,000; use $850,000 in a pandemic reserve fund and $400,000 in a text book reserve fund, instead using ESSER funds to purchase new math textbooks.
“That would bring the deficit down to about $195,000,” said VanSchaick.
If the district raised property taxes by 4.4%, the maximum allowed by the Act I index, the district would see an additional $439,000 in revenue. The district did not raise taxes in 2020-2021.
“Right now, a tax increase just seems like a kick in the teeth,” said one board member.
“But it should be comforting to know we didn’t have to do it last year, so we’re basically asking for 4% over two years,” said another board member.
The board did not make a decision on the taxes, but directed VanSchaick to draft a budget including the other recommendations. That draft budget will be presented at the May 10 meeting, with the final budget adoption set for June 14.
April 12 meeting
At its April 12 meeting, the district received a $20,000 donation from C&N bank as part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
“What we’ve been able to do with the money you’ve donated to us has just been phenomenal,” said Dr. Diana Barnes. “You’ve had a profound effect on the education of our students at NTSD and we’re deeply grateful for your generosity throughout the years.”
Also at the meeting, board members heard from Dan Fie, coordinator of student services, about the district’s program to help students experiencing homelessness.
Fie said the district was found to be in compliance with the McKinney-Vento Act after required monitoring in October. He said the Act requires school districts to identify homeless students and ensure they have the same access to education as other students.
“Some of the main things are providing transportation, maintaining educational stability and keeping the student within their school of origin,” said Fie. “If these students are laying their head in a different place night after night, this means we’re not requiring them to register with a different school or different building.”
The district provided written and verbal statements on how it works with the state and regional coordinator to ensure compliance with the Act, as well as evidence of staff trainings, outreach to students and parents, funds allocated through Title I and quarterly reporting requirements. Fie said district staff receives regular training on how to identify students who may be homeless and what steps to take in accordance with the Act.
Fie said the definition of “homeless” in the Act includes several different possible scenarios – students living with another family or friends, in hotels, campgrounds, cars, shelters, or otherwise “inadequate housing or buildings.”
“I think we’re very fortunate we may not see this as much as larger districts,” he said. “As long as I’ve been here, the lowest number of students identified over course of a year has been about six or seven. But we’ve also had well over 20 students identified for some years. It’s not that it’s not nonexistent, it happens here.”
Also at the April 12 meeting, the board:
• Approved the installation of a scoreboard and electricity at Williamson soccer field, with materials and labor donated by Larson Design Group and the soccer booster club.
• Authorized the high school principals to use funds from their special request funds — $2,500 for student rewards and furniture for the lobby at Cowanesque Valley High, and $3,000 to purchase an outdoor portable stage for graduation and other events at Williamson High.
• Voted to purchase yard signs for seniors from each high school’s general supplies fund.
• Voted to allow the Williamson High School Environmental Service and Outdoor Organization to travel to the Dominican Republic in June 2022, a trip originally scheduled and approved for 2020. There, students will participate in service activities, including helping to rebuild coral reefs.
• Heard from Dr. Barnes that Asa’s Place, a service for babies born dependent on illicit drugs in Tioga County, is planning a rally to bring awareness of child abuse in the area. The rally is being planned for September at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Barnes asked the board to consider donating and/or participating in the rally, adding that Tioga County has the second highest rate of child abuse cases in the state, with NTSD having the most reports in the county.
The NTSD board’s meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Monday; work sessions are 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday. All meetings are broadcast live on YouTube with links available at www.ntiogasd.org/meeting-schedule. To address the board during a meeting, you must register beforehand at the same link.