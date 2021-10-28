Northern Tioga School board heard the pros and cons of both the district’s high school schedules at its work session Monday, Oct. 25.
“There’s pluses and minuses to every schedule,” said Matt Sottolano, principal at Cowanesque Valley High School.
In past meetings, the board has discussed aligning schedules at CV and Williamson as potential way to share staff and save costs. At last month’s work session, the school’s principals said they needed clearer reasoning and objectives for such potential alignment.
At Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Diana Barnes said she asked Sottolano and William Butterfield, the new Williamson principal and former dean of students, to format their school’s schedules into that of the other school to weigh pros and cons of each. Currently, CV runs on an A/B schedule with eight periods in the day and Williamson is on a semester schedule/modified block with four periods in the day.
“The big difference between scheduling four periods and an A/B is the flexibility in scheduling. When we have eight periods, we can manipulate the schedule a lot more,” said Sottolano. “I believe when students can pick their classes, they want to come to school, but if they hate school, it becomes more of a battle.”
Sottolano said the current schedule that rotates every other day gives kids more time to study for tougher classes, allows flexibility when they have to miss school or schedule appointments and gives teachers more time for planning or meeting with students. He said these pros became apparent when CV changed to its current schedule about three years ago.
“When we schedule it in their (Williamson’s) format, we don’t have the teacher time,” added Sottolano. “We would actually lose eight sections, mostly elective courses.”
Butterfield said while putting Williamson’s schedule into CV’s format does add class sections, the school has a different student population that would “lose a lot more.”
“If they’re failing, we can pull them out and and put them in the next semester’s class. We have seniors who fail a class in the fall, we can slide them back in the spring and help them meet graduation requirements,” said Butterfield. “The A/B schedule also makes it more difficult for returning online students. If they’re struggling online that first semester, we have that second semester to get them back in the building.”
He also said having longer periods every day with classes for half the year allows some students to take college classes. It also makes it easier for new or transfer students, who if enrolled before January, can be set up with an entire semester of new classes.
Butterfield added that moving to an A/B schedule makes sharing faculty impractical and would increase the size of classes, leading to upfront costs like purchasing more books or shop materials that are reused between semesters.
The board hasn’t indicated any timeframe in their consideration of aligning schedules. Barnes said she’s meeting with the principals again this week to discuss it further.