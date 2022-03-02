Ohhh That Place at 163 West Main St., Westfield recently opened its doors.
Ohhh That Place is a restaurant featuring diner favorites such as hearty breakfasts, sandwiches and salads.
Westfield native Deb McCullen, in partnership with her daughter and son-in -aw Kaila and Rob Reigh, opened on Feb. 23.
“I’m the head baker,” McCullen said. “I’ve been doing custom cakes for years, and the opportunity for this place came up — and here we are.”
The cheerful chicken-themed restaurant occupies a long-vacant storefront last occupied by Schiffty’s Bar and Grill.
McCullen reports very positive feedback from customers.
“They tell me it’s amazing, there’s more than enough, and you sure don’t go away hungry,” she said.
Customer favorites so far are the Where’s My Biscuits (sausage gravy and biscuits) and the Bubba Club sandwich. Daily specials such as lasagna, chili dogs or meatloaf are offered on a rotating basis, and a soup of the day is also available.
The biggest draw, however, seems to be the homemade baked goods. McCullen gets up at 3 a.m. to handbake each item.
Oooey Gooeys, an overloaded cinnamon bun with or without nuts, has developed a cult following. They are often sold out by mid-morning.
“People have been calling ahead and reserving them, which is good,” said McCullen.
Apple puffs, apple fritters, long Johns, filled donuts and glazed rings also fill the bakery display. McCullen bakes all her own bread for her sandwiches, French toast and toast.
“It’s packed in the mornings, people running in and grabbing baked goods, and it fills up every day at lunch,” she said.
Ohhh That Place is open Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are closed Wednesday and Sunday.
For more information visit the Ohhh That Place Facebook page or call 814-367-9770.