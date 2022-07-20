Wetland improvements in Osceola led the township supervisor to approve road permits for two companies during the July 14 monthly meeting.
Both Resource Environmental Solutions of Texas and Shamrock Environmental Construction of North Carolina will have permits on both Holden Brook and Mutton Hill Road. Work is under way and the permits are intended to protect roads involved in the transport of the heavy equipment being used for the project.
According to Michael Post of RES, the project in Osceola is privately funded. Post added that the improvements to the wetlands is required by the government due to damage caused to this watershed by the client. Post said the project area covers 72 acres and will be restored with native vegetation and tress in the area once the hydrology of the area is connected. No local hiring is expected.
Supervisors accepted the bid for R3 rock from Cross Excavating of Mansfield. Both Decristo of Middlebury and Cross bid the same amount $21.40 per ton in April. The township solicitor was contacted for suggestions. Cross was selected by the supervisors.
A payment of $46,248.14 was approved to Cross Excavating for materials delivered to the Red House Dirt and Gravel Road Project.
Supervisors adopted an ordinance to restrict brake retarders in the community. Signs will be purchased and placed to announce the prohibition. Brake retarders, also called jake brakes, are used on big trucks to slow the unit with less wear and tear on the braking system. This usually results in a loud noise.
The supervisors agreed to accept the mileage rate as set by the Internal Revenue Service for the remainder of 2022. The rate is at 62.5 cents/mile, up from the 58 cents/mile of earlier this year.
Resident Melissa Perry will meet with Tim Cleveland, Tioga County Veterans Affairs director, to develop a plan for the hometown hero flags planned within the community.
The Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, a change from the scheduled meeting of Aug. 11 due to a conflict with the secretary’s schedule.