The Osceola Township Municipal Authority paid bills, handled routine business and discussed legal issues during the June 13 quarterly meeting.
Authority members agreed that the storage tank will likely be cleaned in July and the hydrant system will be flushed after the tank is cleaned. The tank cleaning requires a full tank. Due to the dry conditions, the authority decided to flush the hydrants with the extra water required to clean the storage tank.
The board members reported that the treatment plant and hydrants have been painted. One hydrant was bagged as it needs repairs and will be placed back in service when the parts are installed.
Work on the door frame at the treatment building on Holden Street is slated foar repairs and a contractor has been hired.
Two outstanding bills were discussed.
The solicitor of the authority is working on a plan of action. Outstanding bills do not assist with the debt service connected to the loans that provided the water system. All customers have to pay a set amount to satisfy the debt service.
The board of the authority will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.