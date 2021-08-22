Fifty people attended the meeting Aug. 21 where Osceola Township officials declared an emergency due to the damage caused by the recent flooding of the Cowanesque River.
Borough officials said there would be no funding from the state or the federal government as neither Pennsylvania nor the federal government had declared an emergency.
The declaration will do little or nothing to alleviate the problem but would allow the supervisors to activate the response and recovery of the local emergency management plan. Ed Seeley is the emergency management coordinator for Osceola. The supervisors agreed to seek information on flood insurance as some who had flood insurance found that their losses are not covered.
Brian Beard lost approximately fencing along with 300 bales of hay stored for the winter. Beard said he pays $1,600 annually for flood coverage only to learn that his losses are not covered. In total he said approximately 10 miles of fencing was gone including his. Machinery is either damaged or missing, including a cattle trailer, flatbed trailer and a hay bind.
Mike Freeland expressed concerns about the safety of his family related to the upcoming storm, Henri, as he prepares to leave the area for his work. Freeland, who lives along Holden Creek, reports multiple incidents of flooding and damage. Freeland said he has replaced three hot water tanks and multiple furnace repairs costing thousands. Freeland said, “We need serious answers.”
The supervisors will work to locate dumpsters that residents can use to get rid of items damaged or destroyed in the flood. Residents at the meeting claimed to have sought dumpsters and found none available.
Trash day has been set for Oct. 9 but residents spoke of the need to remove moldy, smelly items before that date.
The Valley Community Ambulance building, located along State Route 49, was inundated by flood waters. Mark Goodrich reported that the building is damaged and that two ambulances in the bay have “significant” damage.
Supervisors received reports of a shed swept away, hardwood floors swelling in one home and damage to building foundations. Officials expressed concern that residents with damage did not attend the meeting.
At least two residents attending the emergency meeting provided a list of damages to their property. This information will be sent to the County Emergency Management representative Doug Wicks.
Any other residents with damage are encouraged to contact Wicks’ office in Wellsboro to provide additional information and ask for assistance.
Many audience members called from stream cleaning as an answer to the problems faced with Holden Creek, which empties into the Cowanesque River. The river is also in need of gravel removal.
The conservation district made repairs along Holden in 2018, which were erased by a high water event in 2019. Final work has recently been completed. Evaluations of the area is incomplete.
Supervisors Ed Maza, Alan Robert Goodrich and Doug Nelson plan to travel to Harrisburg to discuss the flooding issues with representatives of agencies. Maza said, “I believe the last two flooding events are due to the inactivity of the state.”
Goodrich said the board will contact the Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore for suggestions. “I believe they are part of the solution,” he said.