Osceola Township supervisors moved forward with the purchase of a new truck during the June 8 meeting. The sole bid for the new equipment came from Bradco Supply.
The 2023 Chevy Silverado four-wheel drive 6500 will be equipped with a snow plow with delivery expected by winter. Projected costs of $139,995 are over budget, however, the sale of the current truck could offset the costs.
A motion to purchase driving surface aggregate died for lack of a second when the sole bid from Hawbaker came in high and in excess of available funds. The 5,500 tons of aggregate was to be used for the Dirt and Gravel Road Project in Red House.
Plans are underway to repair paved streets in the township with a cost for materials and labor expected at less than $5,000.
Supervisors discussed dust control at length. Salt brine is not being used due to state regulations and resident complaints. Oil was discussed with cost being an issue. Neighboring communities apply tar and chip to address the dust problem; supervisors will seek other options.
Supervisors discussed with Belinda Seely of the Osceola Township Municipal Authority the possibility of using Act 13 funds for the water system. Those funds come from the gas industry and have spending guidelines.
The funds awarded to the township can be used for infrastructure and supervisors questioned if the funds could be used for the operating authority.
The Osceola Township Municipal Authority will flush the water system in conjunction with cleaning the water tank.
Supervisors expect to have a draft snow/ice removal ordinance available for review at the July meeting.
A complaint in May about the lack of snow removal on sidewalks and the lack of an ordinance governing the concern has led to the development. Once in place, the ordinance could levy a fine for violators.
Supervisors tabled action on a request from the Tioga County Fair concerning a donation for the construction of additional beef barn.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. July 13.