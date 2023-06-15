Osceola Township supervisors moved forward with the purchase of a new truck during the June 8 meeting. The sole bid for the new equipment came from Bradco Supply.

The 2023 Chevy Silverado four-wheel drive 6500 will be equipped with a snow plow with delivery expected by winter. Projected costs of $139,995 are over budget, however, the sale of the current truck could offset the costs.

