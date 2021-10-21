Projects and the lack of workers led to the Osceola Township supervisors discussing additional part-time help.
At the October meeting, the board reported the township has seven part-time employees listed. Those people will be contacted to determine if they are still interested in the part-time positions and if they are available to work for the township on the upcoming flood-related projects. Many on the list have full-time jobs and are not readily available.
Six emergency permits have been issued by the County Conservation District to address problems from recent flooding. Three of the sites are in Holden Creek with the remainder in the Cowanesque River, Camp Brook and Bulkley Hollow. The focus is bank stabilization, according to supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich.
The permits allow for the gravel to be moved within and from the stream, removal of flood debris and bank stabilization. There will be no straightening of the stream. Goodrich said the projects will be prioritized with the upstream Holden Brook location being the first priority.
Supervisors discussed the 2022 proposed budget. No action was taken however Goodrich said that the budget included a new police car and a new trackhoe with trailer. The large purchases will not increase taxes this year but an increase will be considered in the future.
Supervisor Goodrich said taxes have not increase in more than a decade however the reality is that the tax rate will have to be increased in the future. The budget will be advertised with plans for adoption by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Supervisors also discussed the expected income from the American Rescue Plan of $32,900 for 2022. This is the same amount the township received for 2021. The payment is connected to the pandemic. These funds are being placed in a separate account and will not be earmarked for spending until details of restrictions on using those funds is outlined.
Township Solicitor Tara Koernig reviewed the 2017 contract with township employee, Louis Marzo, for use of his privately-owned equipment. Supervisor Goodrich told the group that the solicitor approved the use of the old contract for the use of Marzo’s equipment with date changes.
The new salt shed is expected to be ready for the upcoming salt and cinder delivery for winter. The structure arrived as the meeting ended and placement was expected to begin Friday, Oct. 15.
Goodrich also told the group that the township had made application for four projects under the Pennsylvania Dirt and Gravel Road Program. Two of the projects on are on Bulkley Hollow and the other two on Red House.
Trick or Treat is 6 to-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 due to Veteran’s Day.