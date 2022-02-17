The Osceola Township supervisors will advertise for materials and equipment for upcoming road work. The bids will be opened in April with work expected to commence in June.
Road repairs are a priority with bank stabilization on the Bulkley Hollow Road. The Dirt and Gravel Road Project on Red House will also begin with a grant of $286,303.91. Half of the funds have been received by the township.
During the February meeting, the supervisors reviewed two subdivision presented by Verdanterra, a surveyor, with the transfer of property from one resident to a wetland and swamp Mitigation Company. The subdivision will transfer roughly 30 acres between the two and will be agricultural land for swamp land. The subdivision will be presented to the county for final approval.
Questions arose over who is responsible for plowing snow on property along State Route 49, which is controlled by the Valley Community Ambulance Association and used as a bus turn-around by the Northern Tioga School District. Action was tabled with Chairman Alan Robert Goodrich offering to discuss the matter with representatives of the ambulance association.
The township is applying for $125,000 under the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 10.