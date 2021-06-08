An Osceola man is dead following an ATV crash on Fish Hill Road, Farmington Township, on Monday, June 7.
According to state police in Mansfield, Shawn L. Main, 51, was operating a Yamaha YFM7FGPSP west when he reportedly lost control on a left curve. The ATV traveled off the north side of the road, hitting a cluster of trees.
Police say Main was thrown from the ATV and suffered severe head trauma.
He was transported to UPMC Wellsboro where he was pronounced dead.
Main was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.