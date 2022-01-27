Osceola Township supervisors agreed to start work on the Red House Hollow Road as soon as the weather breaks. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Dirt and Gravel Road Program. The labor and equipment are not part of the $286,303.91 grant. Half of the money has been received by the township.
Material and equipment bids will be sought for the upcoming projects with a final submission date of March 8. The bids will be opened at the March 10 meeting. Supervisors discussed the next project for with stream stabilization for Bulkley Hollow to save the roadway.
Several permits have been received by the township for work in Holden Brook and other areas of the township. All projects will involve bank stabilization.
Terra Koernig of Wellsboro will continue to serve the township as solicitor at a fee of $750.
The current Sewage Enforcement Officer, Terry Meyers of Ridgerunner SEO, was reinstated as SEO for the community. Terry Meyers is currently working on establishing information about a travel trailer being used as a residence.
Regulations require an established sewer system. A permit was applied for however no final inspection was made. Supervisor Marzo will talk to the owner of travel trailer to determine a status.
Supervisors agreed to have two serve as emergency management coordinators. Edward Seeley and Ed Maza will serve in the shared position. It was discussed to have only one manager however it was agreed that two would allow for one to be in the field while the other would be available to manage an office. The governor would make the final appointment for the unpaid position.
Supervisors approved the expenditure of $403 for the annual dues to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township
Secretary Penny Jeffers reported an adjustment in the Workmen’s Compensation after annual records were submitted. The township expects to receive $872 as reimbursement from October 2020 to 2021.
The Tioga County Tax Collection Committee will collect the township taxes as there is no current tax collector. The fee is $2.25 per tax bill collected.
Those present heard one complaint of snow being pushed across State Route 49. The matter was referred to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as Route 49 is a state highway.
Another complaint was received on the Mutton Hill Road as the roadway is being narrowed due to ditches being washed out leaving one lane for traffic.
The board established liaisons for various organizations as follow: Police — Alan Robert Goodrich, Fire Department and road master — Doug Nelson, Louis Marzo — Osceola Water Authority
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.