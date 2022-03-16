The Osceola Township Municipal Authority reported a broken pipe at the facility and a leak where a demolition had occurred. An increase in water usage led to the search for the leaks which have been repaired. It is possible that the increase in usage is due to customers leaving water on to prevent freezing, however the levels are not consistent and it is feared that there may be an undetected leak.
The group is also looking to replace meters and remotes throughout the system. The meter replacements is a normal upgrade. Potential funding was discussed as the type of meter currently in use may not be available; changing to different meters could be costly. Board member Belinda Seely will pursue funding for the changes.
The treatment facility is slated for painting both inside and out and the action was approved by the board members.
Authority members approved a request for one property to have a water connection removed where a structure is being demolished. It was agreed that the debt service bill will be eliminated. The customer agreed that there will be no construction. If there is a need for water in the future, the customer will pay a hook-up fee as a new customer.
In preparation for the upcoming mowing season, the board will advertise for mowing bids for the storage tank site and the treatment facility on Holden Street.
The next meeting of the authority is set for 7 p.m. June 14.