The Osceola Township Municipal Authority met this week to reorganize for 2022. One board member was reappointed to a five-year term while two new board members were appointed.
Christian Siciliano was named to fill the vacancy with the death of board member Jon Seely. Siciliano will serve the remaining three years of Seely’s unexpired term. Longtime member Belinda Seely was reappointed to a five-year term while Dawn Foster was named as a new board member also serving a five-year term. All appointments are contingent upon the action of the Osceola Township supervisors.
The board reported the sale of a Katolight 40KW generator and transfer switch. Payment of $3,650 was received from Gordon Chilson.
A three-year inspection by the Department of Environmental Protect of the water system found no violations. A tap to test the raw water from each well will be installed by Miller and Sons. The board reported an inspection of the storage tank by Liquid Engineering in September. The tanks will need to be resealed. This work will also be done by Miller and Sons.
Some customers are not paying monthly water bills and the board agreed to shut off the water to those who are in arears.
Violations were noted at two locations. One was a camping trailer being used as a temporary home. The water meter froze in that location. Corrections have been made however it is difficult to read the meter. Another location the landowner reported shut off the water at a location where a camping trailer is being used as a residence. The meter pit has been secured by the authority to prevent the activity.
The board approved to pay bills as they come in to avoid penalties and also agreed to hire Lisa Guthrie to conduct the 2021 budget.
Robert Gee Jr. will continue to serve as chairman with Luke Krise as vice-chairman, Belinda Seely as secretary, Roy Boom as treasurer, and Tim Marzo as assistant secretary/treasurer. Jeff Loomis will be retained as solicitor with the local bank being used as depository. The board meets the second Tuesday monthly in March, June, September and December. Ashley Siciliano serves as office clerk.
The next meeting of the board will be held at 7 p.m. March 8, 2022.