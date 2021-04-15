OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP — Supervisors here again discussed the 2019 flooding and learned that more work is needed in the Holden Brook during the April meeting.
A new area of concern is south of the bridge on State Route 49 where a wing wall is being eroded. Large rip rap have moved into the stream’s flow in that area.
Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich told the board that the conservation department is aware of the problem and the Department of Transportation is also involved due to the proximity to the state-owned bridge.
Trash pickup has been set for May 15. No tires and no garbage will be accepted. Appliances, electronics and other trash will be collected at the township building. Troops Creek Salvage will provide the collection containers.
Supervisors said there was a “significant improvement” after trash was collected at a private residence. The owner received a letter notifying them of the violation late last fall and, due to the weather, the matter was not pursued. Supervisors will continue to monitor the property.
Supervisors opened sealed bids for material and equipment rental and discussed upcoming road repairs.
Road master Louis Marzo told the supervisors that the Mutton Hill Road would need additional base and suggested moving the ditch line to allow for the road to be widened. An additional 810 tons of material will be required to improve the road.
Seeley Hill Road will see another 3,370 tons of material added to improve that roadway. Supervisors will discuss involving private property to make improvements to Pleasant Valley Road.
The supervisors will next meet at 6 p.m. May 13.