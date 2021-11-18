Osceola Township Supervisors discussed roads and ways to improve the infrastructure at the Nov. 10 meeting.
Two of the township’s supervisors, Ed Maza and Alan Robert Goodrich, will attend the two-day training that is required by the Dirt and Gravel Road funding program. The two-day training will be held in Wellsboro. Townships seeking funding through Dirt and Gravel Road must have trained personnel. Road master Louis Marzo is currently certified.
Supervisors spoke with representatives of Seneca Resources which is interested in determining the next steps for securing permits and bonding for gas well work. The supervisors will notify the company of the rates so a bond can be secured for work in the township. Roads to be bonded include Doan, Pleasant Valley and Williams roads.
Supervisors discussed a manufacturer’s recall on the 2016 Ford F550 truck for an emissions issue. The 2013 police vehicle also has an outstanding recall, although supervisors were unclear if that had been addressed. An appointment will be made to address the Ford’s recall.
The board also reviewed a job rating change to workmen’s compensation for the Osceola Fire Department. The change is for support staff with the fire department. No representative of the department attended the meeting to provide more information. The rating board with workmen’s compensation is asking for a separation of the staff versus firefighters to clarify lower versus higher hazard rates. The township carries the coverage for the department personnel.
The Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.