The construction of new salt storage unit by Snyder Equipment, Inc., has resulted in budget concerns for Osceola Township.
As of its August meeting, the township has spent 61% of its general fund and 73% of the state fund, said Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich. A salt shed now under construction will house salt, cinders and the grader and cost the township $128,000.
The building walls are in place, floor concrete will be poured next week and the roof will be placed on the building at a later date. The last payment has been made on the structure.
After analyzing the budget Goodrich said, “We have to be careful between now and the end of the year. We are not in crisis.”
During the July meeting Goodrich had proposed a reevaluation of the budget.
Supervisor Ed Maza was officially appointed as chair of the board and Doug Nelson as vice chair. These changes resulted from the death of Supervisor Sean Main in June. Main was the chair and Maza was the vice chair.
The board discussed a request to act on a contract with Spectrum/Charter Communication. Supervisors do not believe there ever was an agreement with the cable television company however Charter indicates there was a contract and they need to act on extending or ending the agreement as it has expired.
The Sunshine Act changes to the agenda will take effect next month. The agenda must be posted on a website if one exists or on the meeting place. During the meeting the agenda must be followed.
If an additional items of discussion is brought up, a vote will be required prior to discussing an added item. If something is added to the original agenda, a revised agenda will be posted either on the website or the meeting place to include the added items.
A request for information about a noise ordinance was discussed at the meeting. To address an alleged violation, a formal written complaint will be needed.
A fall cleanup is being scheduled. Plans are to set Oct. 9 or 16 as the date.
The supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.