In preparation for upcoming roadwork, Osceola Township supervisors agreed to advertise for rental equipment and materials needed for upcoming year’s road work. The sealed bids will be accepted until April 1. Supervisors plan to review those bids at the April meeting.
Road master Louis Marzo said there are three locations where earthen banks are failing; the soil is becoming unstable and is compromising roadways. Two of those locations are along State Route 49 and will be discussed with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The third is near Bulkley Hollow and is a township roadway.
Supervisors approved the engagement letter with Terra Koernig for legal services. The base rate (retainer) is set at $750 with $125 hourly rate for services rendered.
Supervisors approved a special meeting of township auditors for 9 a.m. Feb. 22. The auditors are meeting to consider changing the hourly rate of working supervisors in Osceola. The current rate is $10.50/hour.
Supervisors discussed concerns of residents of sidewalks that are not being cleared. No ordinance specific to the problem exists however Alan Robert Goodrich said the matter may be to be addressed under the nuisance ordinance. A resident, Rick Moore, asked if the township was going to clear the sidewalk at the park before contacting residents who were also in violation. No answer was given.
The next meeting of the Osceola Township supervisors is set for 6 p.m. March 11.