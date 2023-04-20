The Osceola Township supervisors agreed during the April 13 meeting to advertise for bids for driving surface aggregate to finish a Dirt and Gravel Rod Project in Red House. Grant funds remain and are available to complete the project there.

Supervisors received comments concerning properties in the community that are collecting garbage as well as other items. Supervisors agreed to talk to the property owners however the nuisance ordinance governing the collection of such materials requires a signed complaint. No such complaints have been received.

