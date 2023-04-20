The Osceola Township supervisors agreed during the April 13 meeting to advertise for bids for driving surface aggregate to finish a Dirt and Gravel Rod Project in Red House. Grant funds remain and are available to complete the project there.
Supervisors received comments concerning properties in the community that are collecting garbage as well as other items. Supervisors agreed to talk to the property owners however the nuisance ordinance governing the collection of such materials requires a signed complaint. No such complaints have been received.
Work on the new office space in the township building is underway with a purchase of a building permit at a cost of $604. Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich originally thought there would be no cost for the permit. Work has begun on the space with materials purchased.
Secretary Melissa Slocum told supervisors the old police vehicle was removed from the insurance coverage as it was recently sold. Slocum also reported the insurance claim was submitted for the deer damage to the new police vehicle. The deer was struck during a police pursuit.
Slocum also reported that there would be a 3% increase in Pennsylvania State Association of Township dues and they expect an increase in the service fee for QuickBooks to $549 annually.
Supervisors discussed a hole near the corner of Tuscarora Street that had been repaired but is in need of black top. Efforts will be made to make that repair.
A dump truck will be advertised for sale and plans for a cleanup day are being made.
Osceola supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. May 11.