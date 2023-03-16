Osceola Township supervisors approved the sale of the 2013 Ford Taurus all-wheel drive police vehicle for $7,050 to Greg Watson, the sole bidder, during the March 9 meeting.
Chief Robert Gee reported that Officer Scott Tanner will return to his duties as an officer in the township after restrictions due to other employment.
Supervisors will advertise for bids for driving surface aggregate to complete the Dirt and Gravel Road Project for Red House Hollow Road. Plans are to open the bids in May.
A six-minute executive session was held prior to the start of the meeting to discuss a personnel issue. No action was taken or comments made.
Road master Louis Marzo will set a date with Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority for street sweeping. Marzo will also arrange a date for spring cleanup in May. Once the date is set, the residents will be notified.
Secretary Melissa Slocum reported receipt of $2,080 for the turn-back maintenance contract with the state.
A bridge inspection is due on two township bridges, the Mutton Hill Bridge and the bridge at Red House.
Supervisors received a complaint from a resident about snow removal. Snow removal from sidewalks is not covered in the borough ordinance. After discussion, those attending agreed to start the process of draft and adopt an ordinance requiring the clearing of sidewalks.
Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich reported that 20 Hometown Hero banners had been ordered and are expected to be hanging by Memorial Day.
Goodrich also reported another Emergency Management Services meeting would be held at the Osceola Fire Hall at 7 p.m. March 16. Goodrich said the goal of the meetings are to strengthen the services in the valley.
Township and borough representatives are encouraged to attend the meeting. County officials are also attending the sessions. Goodrich said he is interested in what is good for the valley.
“I am open to whatever works,” he said.
Sandra Olson, a candidate for district attorney, attended the meeting.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. April 13.