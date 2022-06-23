The Osceola Township Municipal Authority approved mowing bids for areas connected to the water treatment facility during the June 14 meeting.
The Tank Site will be mowed by LPM with no increase; Jordan Schoonover will mow the Church Street location at a rate of $45 per mowing and Harry Hatch will mow the Holden Street location at a rate of $1,100 for the season.
The board is looking into purchasing new meters and remotes for replacement in the community. Bids will be sought by the group for review in the future. Plans are underway for painting the interior and exterior of the water treatment facility.
During the March meeting, the board discussed the outstanding accounts receivable. A number of customers are not paying every month but do pay every two months.
Board members discussed the policy and agreed to send shutoff notices when customers owe for two months. Board chair Belinda Seely said the outstanding amount has decreased as some of the larger bills have been satisfied.
The Osceola Township Municipal Authority will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.