The Osceola Township supervisors discussed the proposed demolition of the former fire hall building on Tuscarora Street during the July 13 meeting.
The building has been vacant since the construction of the new Osceola Fire Hall on SR 49. The building has been used to house township equipment but has been empty since they built a structure to house materials and equipment.
Near the former fire hall are the two wells that supply the community’s water system. The board will try to nail down costs to determine whether a bid is required, phone quotes or the building can be removed without either.
Supervisors discussed the final steps for the Dirt and Gravel Road Project on Red House. Bids for driving surface aggregates came in high and it is unclear how the township will pay to apply the material on 1.5 miles to complete the project.
The Tioga County Conservation Department provided grant funds of $286,303.91 for the work, but the sole bid from Glen Hawbaker came in higher than expected.
The Conservation Department has been contacted and will release the second half of the funds so that the project can continue. Consideration was given to placing six inches of gravel on the entire roadway.
The board reviewed the draft and took no action on the proposed ice and snow removal ordinance.
Some residents suggested that enforcing the ordinance would be more of a problem than the failure to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks in town.
Some homes do not have sidewalks therefore they cannot be required to clear sidewalks.
Supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich said the state has requirements and they could be required to clear the sidewalk with a township ordinance.
The supervisors discussed the secretary Melissa Slocum’s attendance at a Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors regional forum in September.
Slocum is registered and won free registration at a recent Secretary Conference. Others in the township may attend a similar session in October.
Slocum reported receipt of $59,515 in Impact Fee funds.
Slocum also reported a receipt of a Right-to-Know request from Casity Sly of Addison, N.Y. for copies of ordinances, minutes from January through June and building permits that had been issued.
A cost of 25 cents a copied page is charged. The information will be forwarded to Sly or she will be offered the opportunity to view the material in the office.
It was agreed to rent a trailer to house equipment to patch potholes. The equipment costs $500 per day.
Supervisors authorized the rental for two days to make repairs on Renkin Street and at the intersection of Tuscarora and Main.
Other work will be added to maximize use the equipment.
Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 10.