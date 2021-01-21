Osceola Township supervisors agreed to address a safety issue at the Jan. 14 monthly meeting.
Supervisors discussed the areas in the township that do not support cell phone use. In emergency situations, it would be difficult to get support and the board agreed that radios would be an asset. The supervisors will seek information and recommendations through Long Communication Systems of Troy.
In preparation of the upcoming road work season, supervisors agreed to establish a list of equipment and materials as well as volume of material that will be needed. The board plans to discuss the matter further at the February meeting with advertisement to follow so that items will be available for the seasonal work.
Ed Maza was named as primary voting delegate for the Tioga County Tax Claim Committee, Alan Robert Goodrich will serve as first alternate and will attend the annual meetings of the committee if Maza is unable to attend. Shawn Main will served as second alternate.
Supervisors said that someone has been removing salt from the township’s supply. The matter will be investigated.
Supervisors will pay $403 for continued membership in the Pennsylvania State Association of Townships, which includes a subscription to the monthly magazine.
Supervisors agreed to pay a $750 retainer fee to Tara Koernig to serve as township solicitor.
The next meeting of the supervisors is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 11.