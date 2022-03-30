The Osceola Township supervisors met to discuss possible changes to the secretary’s office space.
In past years, the secretary have kept records and conducted business in their homes. Current secretary Penny Jeffers uses a portion of the meeting room at the Osceola building, which houses the police department, water authority and the township secretary.
The space is becoming overcrowded and renovations are needed to provide space for the stored records as well as privacy. The discussion at the meeting included the possibility of sectioning off space in each of two bay areas.
If the office space is created from a section of one of the bays, it would make the area too small to store the township truck. The other, the larger of the two bays, would possibly be the better choice.
Supervisors discussed two options for the space: a 6 by 18 feet or 8 by 10 feet. No cost estimates are available at this time.
The heating system and access to the new space would also have to be determined once a decision is made.
Supervisors also discussed plans to reduce the volume of stored files.