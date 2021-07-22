Osceola Township supervisors will conduct a mid-year review of the 2021 budget as suggested by supervisor Alan Robert Goodrich.
Currently, major road work, efforts to recover from flooding of 2019 and the construction of a new salt storage shed led to Goodrich’s budget concerns and suggestion of a mid-year review. Goodrich said, “We don’t want to break the bank.”
Supervisors had agreed to pay $6,000 to rent a roller to make road improvements at four locations in the township. Recent rains have delayed the work on at least one road and the roller will be returned to avoid paying additional funds to have it available in the township. Recent rain has moved the gravel off one road into the ditch.
Supervisors discussed renting a boom mower to trim along township roadways. Road master Louis Marzo voiced a concern about the availability of the equipment and the cost. The lack of manpower led to the discussion of hiring workers however no action was taken.
The township will apply for Dirt and Gravel Road Funds to fund a 2022 project on Red House Road. Representatives of the Tioga County Conservation District will review the proposed project area prior to the application being made. A date for the inspection has not been set.
American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $32,970.80 have been received by the township. Having qualified for twice that amount, the township is unsure what restrictions will be put on the spending of the funds.
These funds must be used by the end of 2024 in one of the four categories: lost revenue replacement; improvements to water, sewer and broadband; address negative impact of COVID 19; or provide premium pay to essential workers.
The search is on for the registration for one of the township’s vehicles. The township has started searching for the registration needed now that the vehicle is due for inspection.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 12.