Ed Maza has returned to the board of supervisors for Osceola Township. Maza was named to the vacancy following the resignation of supervisor Doug Nelson.
Nelson won a six-year term in the November 2021 election, but resigned due to health issues. Maza served prior to the last election.
The Hazard Mitigation Grant application for $125,000 will see a benefit cost analysis provided by engineer, Tim Steed. The BCA will allow the application to be filed. The funds, if received, would be used from stream bank stabilization.
The supervisors reviewed the bids received last month for the pipes and stone for the road work and Dirt and Gravel Road Project on Red House. The board officially accepted bids from Cross Excavating for 2A, 2RC, R5 and R8 as low bidder. The bid for R3 stone came in at the same price from Cross and competitor Decristo. The matter will be discussed with the solicitor for guidance on how the supervisor should award the bid.
Pipe bids were awarded to Bradco Supply, the sole bidder. These materials are needed for the Dirt and Gravel Road Project and other repairs in the community.
Patching repairs will be made to Renkin Street by the work force; estimates for repairs by a contractor were high and not feasible.
To ensure that secretary Penny Jeffers has up-to-date tax information, the board approved the required updates for QuickBooks. No cost estimate was available.
A plan is underway in the community for Hometown Hero flags. A minimum order of 10 flags is needed to move forward.
The flags are hung in honor of those who served in the military. Family and others purchase the flags which are then displayed in the community.
Parking on the sidewalks has been successfully addressed with some reminders of the violation. No further action is expected as the matter appears to have been successfully addressed by the police department.
During the meeting, the board agreed that Marzo will serve the community as assessment permit officer. Details are not finalized however it is expected that he will be paid $25 per permit. A potential $11 hourly rate was also discussed.
Supervisors learned that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will conduct a speed study on the straight stretch of State Route 49 between Elkland and Osceola in June. The supervisors adopted the county’s hazard mitigation plan for 2022 as well as the County’s Response Operations Plan.
In regard to a mobile home being used as a residence, the sewer has been confirmed to be in working order and the matter has been dropped.
Supervisors will meet again at 6:30 p.m. June 9