In 2019, the Oswayo Valley cross country team encountered an unexpected surprise. A freshman named Cheyenne Mehl.
Mehl joined the team that year and later finished first place in the 1A District 9 Championship race. This win would go down in Oswayo Valley school history.
Jen Hoffman, the head cross country coach, said this at the time, “It was emotional for everyone. We’ve had male district champions before, but she was the first female.”
Since Mehl’s district win three years ago, the team has only seen increased success.
Oswayo Valley starts their cross country season a bit early compared to other schools, but with a volleyball program that sees more student interest, it can be hard to recruit runners once the school season has started.
Mehl is currently in her senior season along with three others that the Oswayo team will have to say goodbye to at the end of the season.
However, just because it’s their senior season, doesn’t mean these Oswayo athletes have been taking it easy. Quite the opposite actually.
Oswayo Valley has attended some larger invitational meets already to kick-start their season, including the 48th McDowell Invitational where Mehl placed second among 73 female runners from 14 schools across Pennsylvania.
The Oswayo male runners who participated in McDowell are fairly new to the sport, two of them sophomores and the other two freshman.
Hoffman is optimistic about the talent that is currently rising through the ranks, but there’s no replacement for the runners the team will lose this year.
Schedule
9/3 9 a.m. McDowell Invitational
9/6 4 p.m. vs Smethport NTL Mega Meet
9/17 9:30 a.m. Bradford Invitational
9/20 4 p.m. NTL Mega Meet
9/27 4 p.m. vs Northern Potter NTL Mega Meet
10/1 9 a.m. McQuaid Invitational
10/4 4 p.m. vs Coudersport NTL Mega Meet
10/8 TBA Ridgway Invitational
10/18 4 p.m. NTL League Championships
10/29 District IX Championships
11/5 PIAA State Championships
Roster
Brady Abdo, Charlotte Austin-Keech, Emily Brown, Abram Cook, Olivia Cook, Andrew Coriaty, Luke Karr, Dain Lyons, Sean Mckean, Cheyenne Mehl, Mia Shaffer, Madison Taylor, Eva West, Chase Whitman