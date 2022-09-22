The Oswayo Valley Green Wave boys golf team has added three new members to its ranks since last year with eight returners from the 2021 season.
Last season, the Green Wave golf boys had several members compete in the District 9 Championship. Oswayo golfers Jared Obenrader and Cayden Black both competed, scoring just above the cutoff mark for a District title win.
This year the boys are back with more experience and lower scores hoping to earn a chance at a District 9 golf title.
“This team is constantly trying to improve their game and lower their scores. I couldn’t ask for a better group,” the Oswayo boys head coach said.
Schedule
8/15 9 a.m. @ Multiple Opponents Coudersport Invitational
9/01 4 p.m. @ Cameron County
9/10 2 p.m. @ Multiple Opponents Bradford Invitational
9/12 4 p.m. @ Coudersport
9/16 9 a.m. @ Multiple Opponents Kane Invitational
9/20 9 a.m. vs Multiple Opponents NPWGL Championships
RosterCayden Black, Nikolas Bonney, Austin Cousins, Isaiah Goode, Allen Mertsock, Ridge Mesler, Trevor Miller, Jared Obenrader, Conner Resig, Hayden Skiver, Ethan VanCamp
Players to watch
Cayden Black, Jared Obenrader, Austin Cousins, Ethan VanCamp, Conner Resig