The Oswayo Valley football team has started this season off strong with a 1-1 beginning.
After narrowly losing their opener to Elk County Catholic, the varsity boys returned with a powerful upset over Sheffield 54-6.
This season is already off to a much better start than last year’s where Oswayo went 3-7 and had a streak of four losses.
Oswayo Valley’s strength on the field lies with their offensive lineman, particularly their running backs and wide receivers. Utilizing speed along the sides creates openings for other players to rush through or make a pass downfield.
The OV varsity team also has a solid defensive line, working hard to keep opposing teams at bay and prevent runners from breaking through traditionally weak spots like the sides.
Schedule
8/27 @ Elk County Catholic HS 1:30 p.m.
9/3 @ Sheffield Area MHS 1:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Bradford Area HS 7 p.m.
9/16 vs Bucktail HS 7 p.m.
9/23 vs Elk County Catholic HS 7 p.m.
9/30 vs Sheffield Area (Homecoming) 7 p.m.
10/7 @ Coudersport Area Jr/Sr HS 7 p.m.
10/14 @ Bucktail HS 7 p.m.
10/21 @ Cameron County HS 7 p.m.
10/28 vs Port Allegany HS (Senior Night) 6:30 p.m.
Roster
Manning Splain, Max Splain, Brendan Magee, Shane Magee, Hunter App, Dawson Welch, David Schenfield, Andrew Schenfield, Carter Wolfe, Patrick Mcmahon, Jaden Prince, Devin Kimball, Braxton Caldwell, Blaze Maholic, Jakob Hernandez, Drew Windsor, Abram Austin, Chris Rounsville, Jerimiah Ford, Tyler Mcelhattan, Owen Bryant, Charlie Minard, Lorraine Vancamp, Calley Raught, Isaac Shaw, Evan Pekarski, Gabe Mundt, Korrie Turek, Erik Gray, Allen Payne, Michael Jones, Ray’shene Thomas, Collin Shreve
Players to watch
Manning Splain, Hunter App, Andrew Schenfield. Isaac Shaw, Jeremiah Ford, Ray’shene Thomas