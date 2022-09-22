This season, the Oswayo Valley Green Wave ladies golf team is finding its way towards the top of the North Tier League leaderboards.
With two returning golfers Hayden Mesler and Rylee Thompson, the team has been able to gain some experience off of each other.
Thompson was named as a North Penn Woods League All-Star her first year of competing against opposing school and both she and Mesler were left winners at Oswayo for the 2021 season.
Last year was the first year since 1992 that Oswayo Valley has been able to host both a boys and girls golf team.
Head coach Clark Cummings has been pleased with the progress the team has made since starting last year.
“We’re still a very young team. The girls are still learning. Our goal this season is to encourage our newcomers to gain more experience and learn as they play and for our returning golfers to set an example and to play their best. That’s really all we can ask for is growth,” Cummings said.
Schedule
8/22 vs Kane
8/24 vs Cameron County and Bradford
8/29 vs Smethport
9/1 @ Coudersport
9/7 vs Coudersport
9/8 @ Coudersport Invitational
9/12 @ Bradford
9/15 @ Cameron County
9/20 @ Kane
9/22 @ Smethport
9/27 NPW League Championships @ Kane
10/3 District Championships @ Coudersport
Roster
Rylee Thompson, Shayden Mesler, Layken Enty, Danielle Willaims, Rachel Rathbu
Players to watch
Rylee Thompson, Shayden Mesler, newcomer Layken Enty