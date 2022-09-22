The Oswayo Valley volleyball team is kicking off their season with a bang.
The Green Wave Ladies won their first conference set against Galeton 3-0. The team sits just below Coudersport in the Northern Tier West volleyball standings.
The Green Wave Ladies have a 1-0 record to start the 2022 season. The young women are finding a similar rhythm to last season where the team won their first match, also against Galeton, and would go on to win six consecutive matches after that for a seven-win streak that was broken by the final two games of last season giving them an overall 7-2 game win record and finishing 14th in the PA Double A Division.
This season, the Green Wave volleyball Ladies are hoping to return the momentum from last season and take their win streak all the way through regular season for a zero-loss season.
Having a season like this could put them above Coudersport in the Northern Tier West League and earn the team a higher place in the Double A Division standings.
Schedule
8/26 @ Cowanesque Valley
9/7 vs Galeton
9/08 vs Cameron County
9/12 @ Austin
9/13 vs Otto-Eldred
9/15 @ Smethport
9/19 vs Coudersport
9/20 @ Port Allegany
9/22 vs Northern Potter
9/27 vs Bradford
9/29 @ Cameron County
10/3 @ Galeton
10/4 vs Austin
10/6 @ Otto-Eldred
Roster
Jadyn Brabham, Olivia Cook, Layken Enty, Jadyn Fleischman, Maddison Gietler, Avaree Kellert, Sophia Komenda, Trinity Lundy, MaKenna Manning, Praylan Perkins, Eva West
Players to watch
Sophia Komenda, Jadyn Brabham, Avaree Kellert, MaKenna Manning