Nancy Pautz of Knoxville is remembering loved ones in a unique project.
Pautz, with the help of designer Brooke Patt, has created plywood “quilt” blocks to remember her loved ones, hanging the completed blocks on the side of her barn.
It began, Pautz said, when she took a class on barn quilts at the Country Mouse Quilting Store in Little Marsh. She was intrigued by the process to transform two-foot square plywood blocks into a painting that looked like a quilt block.
“The lady who taught the course had several different quilt patterns and I was hooked,” Pautz said.
In conjunction with the quilt class, Pautz was also overcoming the deaths of several family members: her first husband, as well as a sister and both her parents to cancer.
“You can have an album full of memories, of pictures, and you’ll always remember the people who were gone, but a visual, to me, keeps them closer,” she said.
She asked her husband, Doug, if he would mind having her create a memory quilt on the barn. Once he agreed, she worked with Brooke Patt on designing barn quilt blocks individualized to each person.
Patt, who grew up in Millerton, has no formal training in art past high school, was introduced to barn quilts by her aunt in Colorado.
“They were doing that in her town, and I thought I could try,” Patt said. “I did some, posted them on social media, and people asked me to make them for them.”
Returning to Pennsylvania, Patt continued to create painted barn quilt blocks and decided to offer classes. When COVID-19 struck, Patt found herself furloughed and unable to give classes. With the materials on hand, she transformed her lesson on barn quilt blocks into a kit that people could take home to complete.
Together she and Pautz developed designs for each block: an ear of corn for Pautz’s first husband, Michael, because he would always check to ensure that his corn had germinated; a rooster for her sister Annie who raised chickens; a maple leaf in memory of her stepfather, a maple producer; and so on. A sunflower was a favorite of another loved one.
The cardinal is believed by some people to be a sign from heaven, and tops the blocks on Pautz’s barn.
After sealing each piece of wood, Patt used graph paper to design the blocks. There was some research involved, as the symbols Pautz wanted are not always in quilt form. Pautz then painted each block and placed it on her barn wall.
“I thank Brooke for helping me do this. Now when I’m outside, Madison, our granddaughter, will look up and say, ‘Remember that time when Shopping Annie — that’s what we called my sister — had a rooster on her head?’” Pautz said.
Patt, who has returned to work as a physical therapist while being a mother to two young children, is limiting her work to custom pieces through her side business, Farmhouse Creations.
The quilt blocks are stirring interest among people traveling past the Pautz home, and she anticipates that the quilt will grow over time.
“And I will add to it. It’s not all about death, but memories,” Pautz said. “Now I can look up and remember all of them in a positive way, but not sad.”