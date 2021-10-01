A regional crack sealing project started Thursday, Sept. 30, on roads in Lycoming and Tioga counties. Vestal Asphalt as the prime contractor on this $498,000 project, expected to be completed by mid-December.
This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Most work will be performed during daylight hours, but motorists may experience nighttime lane restrictions in Mansfield, Tioga County, or Bryan Mills, Lycoming County. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.
This project includes crack sealing on the following routes in Tioga County: Routes 6 from Gains to Mainesburg, 2005 (Business Route 15/Main Street)in Mansfield, 660 Wellsboro, 3007 (Kelsey Street/Sony Fork Road) Wellsboro, 287 Wellsboro, 1002 (East Elmira Street) Mansfield, the on/off ramps for Routes 6 & 15 and at the Boat Launch in North Mansfield and the Gains Roadside Rest Area.
Check road conditions
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.