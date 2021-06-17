WELLSBORO — Turnout may have been lighter than usual for the annual Pet Parade, but imaginations ran riot.
In addition to royalty, there were magic shows, polka dogs, nursery rhymes, Star Wars characters, shepherds, imitation sheep and more in this year’s events.
Overall Best in Parade went to Ella Davis, dressed as Little Bo Peep, with her golden retriever dogs Min and Birdie wearing sheepskin head coverings.
Dr. Shaw’s Special Award went to Carrie Ambrosth, who brought a stuffed toy, a sloth.
Winners included:
Cats — Prettiest, Olivia Gage with Sweetie
Dogs — Best dressed, Gideon, Kya, Ari and Ezra Lawton and Garrett Brion with Max; prettiest, Ayden and Ava Wiersum with Lucy; most imaginative, Neva Oldham with Scooter; most intelligent, Vivian and Joanna Richey with Kya; most lovable, Nolan Servatius with Millie; and best in parade, Asa Adams with Whoopie.
Miscellaneous pets — Best dressed — Madison Cruttenden and Autumn Collins with goats TieDye and Hayley; prettiest, Emee Stroup with rabbits; most imaginative, Grace Dilly with hamsters Bagel and Meatball; most intelligent, Logan Stevens with guinea pig Charlie; most lovable, Brynn Largey and Reese Eckart with chickens Hoppers and Churp; and best in parade, Reese Charles and Jeff Rawson with rabbit Dexter.
Bicycles — Prettiest, Kate Rawson; most imaginative, Hayden Stevens; and best in parade, Evan Rawson.
Other children entering the pet parade included: Maisey Jelliff with a cat, bicyclist Hailey Stevens, Emilia and Brylee Jones with dog Aevi, Bella Rawson with dog Bailey, Tukker Stratton with dog Dweezle, Maryalice Wagner with dog Dewey, Charlotte Freeman with dog Georgia, Reagan Strang with dog Maggie, Lena Rothermel with dog Rook, Teddy and Archie Ellsworth with dog Rocky, and Ellie Largey with dog Roger.